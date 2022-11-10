Altrius Capital Management Inc Acquires New Position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 72,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in POSCO by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in POSCO by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,085,000 after buying an additional 69,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKX stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.18. 3,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

