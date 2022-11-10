Altrius Capital Management Inc Buys New Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.64. 78,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,073. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.