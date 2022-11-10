Altrius Capital Management Inc Invests $5.24 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,239,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 279,861 shares of company stock worth $20,275,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The company had a trading volume of 125,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.