Altrius Capital Management Inc Makes New $3.44 Million Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $37.68. 98,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,100,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

