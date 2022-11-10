Altrius Capital Management Inc Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 90.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $5.00 on Thursday, hitting $161.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

