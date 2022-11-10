Altrius Capital Management Inc Makes New $4.15 Million Investment in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PUK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 45.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PUK traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $21.78. 5,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,462. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

Prudential Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,687 ($19.42) to GBX 1,380 ($15.89) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

