Altrius Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $92.67. The stock had a trading volume of 83,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,099. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

