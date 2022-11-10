Altrius Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 75,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,000. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.5% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 2.0 %

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $59.95. 176,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,528,464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $259.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.