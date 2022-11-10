Altrius Capital Management Inc Takes $5.42 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 659.3% in the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $349.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.73 and a 12-month high of $186.38.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,191 shares of company stock worth $40,107,731. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

