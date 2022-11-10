Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) PT Lowered to €61.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($69.00) to €66.50 ($66.50) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.38.

Amadeus IT Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMADY opened at $50.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $42.98 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.20.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

