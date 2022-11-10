Amaze World Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $78.22 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00008530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $78.22 million and $496,818.00 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00576891 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,218.08 or 0.30049340 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.