AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Trading 0.5% Higher

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

AMB Financial Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

Featured Stories

