Amdocs Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Amdocs has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DOX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

