Amdocs Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Amdocs has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $6.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.
Amdocs Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on DOX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.75.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
