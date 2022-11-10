Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.29-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.72-$5.94 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.25.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $82.75. 12,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,102. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 6.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

