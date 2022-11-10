Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.
DOX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,102. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
