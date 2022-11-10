Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,102. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Amdocs

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.