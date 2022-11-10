AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

AmeraMex International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,247. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AmeraMex International has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 50.23%.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

