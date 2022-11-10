American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Purchases $149,270.00 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Express Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE AXP traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,692,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,301. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average is $152.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,176.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

