American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HOT.UN. CIBC lowered their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.80 to C$3.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

TSE HOT.UN traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 207,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,106. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.72 and a twelve month high of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$232.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

