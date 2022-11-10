American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as low as C$2.84. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.85, with a volume of 72,113 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.36 million and a PE ratio of 24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

