American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.65. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 11,683 shares trading hands.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC owned 0.16% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

