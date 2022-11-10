American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.72-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.39-$4.49 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.33.

AWK stock traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.95. 33,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,465. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.48. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

