Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of AMKR traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 54,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,273. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $26.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

