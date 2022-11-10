Amp (AMP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.06 Million

Amp (AMP) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 10th. Amp has a market capitalization of $148.03 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amp token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amp has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.00578231 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,394.23 or 0.30123459 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Amp

Amp’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is the evolution of Flexacoin ($FXC). Amp is a digital collateral token designed to facilitate fast and efficient value transfer, especially for use cases that prioritize security and irreversibility.As collateral, Amp insures the value of any transfer while it remains unconfirmed—a process which can take anywhere from seconds to hours to days. Amp tokens used as collateral are generally released when consensus for a particular transfer is achieved, making them available to collateralize another transfer. In the event that consensus is not achieved for the transfer, the Amp collateral can instead be liquidated to cover losses.Flexa uses Amp to secure transactions and build networks that accrue value both securely and transparently.At the core of the Amp collateral model is the concept of the collateral partition. Collateral partitions represent subsets of Amp tokens that provide collateral for particular purposes, and are distinguished on the Ethereum blockchain with unique partition addresses. Each collateral partition can be endowed with its own set of rules regarding transfer hooks and privileges, and can also implement a predefined partition strategy in order to enable special capabilities (e.g., collateral models in which tokens are staked without ever leaving their original address).On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement.Discord”

