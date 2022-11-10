Ampleforth Governance Token Price Hits $2.91 on Top Exchanges (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $44.57 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00017694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

