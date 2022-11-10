Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $35.00. 403,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 397,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62.

