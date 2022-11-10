Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.00.

Amyris Stock Performance

AMRS opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $490.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Amyris has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $4,106,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,460 shares in the company, valued at $415,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,665,676 shares of company stock worth $10,623,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 80.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 22.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 234.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,404,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 984,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 11.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile



Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

