Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analog Devices Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Read More
