Analysts Issue Forecasts for Grifols, S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Grifols in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Grifols’ current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Grifols’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

GRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.15) to €20.30 ($20.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.00) to €8.00 ($8.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €16.00 ($16.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.50) to €10.30 ($10.30) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Grifols Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,639 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grifols by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,065 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Grifols during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,531,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Grifols by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

