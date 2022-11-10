Analysts Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) PT at $211.00

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of CDW

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 2.1 %

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW stock opened at $172.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Stories

