Analysts Set Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) PT at $289.07

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $281.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $262.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.83. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $403.73.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Moody’s by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,407,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,233,000 after acquiring an additional 868,456 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

