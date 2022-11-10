Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Definity Financial (DFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Definity Financial (TSE: DFY):

11/2/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$45.00.

10/28/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

10/26/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

10/24/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00.

10/4/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

10/4/2022 – Definity Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

Definity Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

TSE:DFY traded down C$0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$37.75. 86,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Definity Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.76.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

