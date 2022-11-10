Analyzing Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) & EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZFill has a beta of -1.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 1 0 2.17 EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cazoo Group and EZFill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cazoo Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.07, indicating a potential upside of 480.17%. EZFill has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 417.24%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than EZFill.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and EZFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cazoo Group and EZFill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.30 -$747.38 million N/A N/A EZFill $7.23 million 2.12 -$9.38 million ($0.56) -1.04

EZFill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cazoo Group.

Summary

Cazoo Group beats EZFill on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About EZFill

(Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

