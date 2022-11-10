Analyzing Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) & EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sonic Automotive has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EZFill has a beta of -1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sonic Automotive and EZFill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 2 1 2 0 2.00 EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. EZFill has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 417.24%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than Sonic Automotive.

This table compares Sonic Automotive and EZFill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $12.40 billion 0.15 $348.90 million $9.15 5.11 EZFill $7.23 million 2.12 -$9.38 million ($0.54) -1.07

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Sonic Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of EZFill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and EZFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 2.71% 35.42% 8.02% EZFill -132.26% -60.69% -55.93%

Summary

Sonic Automotive beats EZFill on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests. The EchoPark segment sells used cars and light trucks; and arranges finance and insurance product sales for its guests in pre-owned vehicle specialty retail locations. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 140 new vehicle franchises representing 28 brands of cars and light trucks; 17 collision repair centers in 17 states; and 46 EchoPark stores in 16 states, including 11 Northwest Motorsport pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About EZFill

(Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

