Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Raised to C$58.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ANDHF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$57.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

ANDHF stock remained flat at $37.80 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.17. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.