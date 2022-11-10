Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$60.00 at National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.50.

TSE:AND traded up C$1.01 on Thursday, reaching C$54.51. 25,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.29. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$37.57 and a 12 month high of C$55.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38.

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

