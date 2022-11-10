Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND) Short Interest Update

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 74.6% from the October 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Angel Pond Price Performance

POND remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Thursday. 1,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,872. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Angel Pond has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Get Angel Pond alerts:

Institutional Trading of Angel Pond

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POND. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Angel Pond during the first quarter valued at $1,725,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Angel Pond during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Angel Pond by 10.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Angel Pond during the first quarter valued at $7,358,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Angel Pond during the second quarter valued at $1,181,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angel Pond Company Profile

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce, enterprise software and cloud computing, and fintech.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Pond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Pond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.