ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $61.64

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.64 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.58). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.60), with a volume of 324,402 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 231 ($2.66) price objective on shares of ANGLE in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get ANGLE alerts:

ANGLE Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £145.89 million and a P/E ratio of -8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.55.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.