Anglesey Mining (LON:AYM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.01

Anglesey Mining plc (LON:AYM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.01 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.07 ($0.02). Anglesey Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.02), with a volume of 270,795 shares.

Anglesey Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.99. The company has a market cap of £5.89 million and a PE ratio of -10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Anglesey Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anglesey Mining plc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Parys Mountain underground zinc-copper-lead-silver-gold deposit in North Wales, the United Kingdom. It also holds 12% interest in the Labrador iron project located in Labrador and Quebec; and 20% interest in the Grangesberg iron ore mine situated in Bergslagen district of central Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglesey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglesey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.