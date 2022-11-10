Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5,737.65

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,268.65 or 0.07248599 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $37.21 million and $5,737.65 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00583079 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,255.07 or 0.30350386 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

