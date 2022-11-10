Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in AON were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in AON by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,025,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $10.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $291.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,814. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.95. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

