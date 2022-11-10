Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 7.1 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

About Aptose Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 87.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.