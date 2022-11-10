Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.75.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 7.1 %
Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
