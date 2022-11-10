Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Aramark has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Aramark Stock Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aramark from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 31.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

