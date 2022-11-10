Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACA. TheStreet upgraded Arcosa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACA opened at $55.84 on Monday. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.