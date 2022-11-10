Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 8.9%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 12,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 749,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.
Arcus Biosciences Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $9,976,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 32.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.