Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 8.9%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. 12,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 749,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $9,976,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 32.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

