Argent Advisors Inc. Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after buying an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 153.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after buying an additional 2,075,278 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 1.9 %

DXCM opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.58, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at DexCom

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.