Argent Advisors Inc. Has $303,000 Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

