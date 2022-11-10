Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the October 15th total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Argosy Minerals in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.85 price target on the stock.

Get Argosy Minerals alerts:

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Argosy Minerals stock traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,687. Argosy Minerals has a one year low of 0.16 and a one year high of 0.50.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argosy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argosy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.