Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 11.7%

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) traded down 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $8.05. 11,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 262,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Arhaus Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.38 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,750 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $199,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 100.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

