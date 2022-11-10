Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$519,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.90, for a total transaction of C$519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$519,000.

Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.75, for a total transaction of C$263,750.00.

Aritzia Price Performance

TSE:ATZ traded up C$1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.15. 150,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,332. Aritzia Inc. has a 12 month low of C$31.67 and a 12 month high of C$60.64. The stock has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of 33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$48.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.26.

About Aritzia

ATZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC raised their target price on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

