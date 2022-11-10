Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Down 9.1%

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.31. 30,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 588,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arko from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Arko Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16.

Arko Increases Dividend

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Arko’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arko

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

